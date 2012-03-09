Howard Pinsky

Beer Text

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
Beer Text beer text effect
Download color palette

Final version of the "Beer Text" effect. Tutorial here: http://iceflowstudios.com/2012/tutorials/photoshop-beer-text-st-patricks-day/

722e76315666f30025e122bcb0943486
Rebound of
Beer Text
By Howard Pinsky
View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like