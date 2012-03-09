Elizabeth Garcia

Swang Bangler sketchy miami portrait typography dudes sketch digital drawing tablet doodle pattern
A portrait I made from this photo (http://sketchymiami.com/photo-gallery/attachment/swang-bangler-photo) as one of my submissions for the ever so fun Sketchy Miami Project (http://sketchymiami.com).

