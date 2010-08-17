Adam Polselli

Welcome to Rdio!

Welcome to Rdio! iphone 4 retina envelope illustration
Working on Rdio's mobile signup flow. Needed an illustration to go along with the "Please check your email" screen.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
