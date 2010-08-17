Josué Blanco

(RE)ORIENTATION

Josué Blanco
Josué Blanco
  • Save
(RE)ORIENTATION politica type logo
Download color palette

Playing around with a logo idea for our school orientation.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Josué Blanco
Josué Blanco

More by Josué Blanco

View profile
    • Like