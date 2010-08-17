Shaun Inman

HUD Vacui 2

Tinkering with Horror Vacui 2 again. The original randomly selected your next card automatically. In 2 you'll have the option of using a slot reel to attempt to snare the desired next piece. This creates an additional opportunity for mastery that didn't exist in the original.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
