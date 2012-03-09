Pedro Pinto

KeepTrack 01

Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto
  • Save
KeepTrack 01 portugal white black keeptrack gps logo exo non-profit
Download color palette

A quick logo I did for a GPS tracking service company.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto

More by Pedro Pinto

View profile
    • Like