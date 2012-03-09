Sarah Kettell

Never Give Up - Final

Sarah Kettell
Sarah Kettell
  • Save
Never Give Up - Final typography lettering hand drawn orange yellow modern geometric
Download color palette

This is the final version of the Never Give Up art I was doing, which you can now see in full size and download as a desktop background here.

B3be47f23859f6efa0476bc775141622
Rebound of
Never Give Up - In Progress
By Sarah Kettell
View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Sarah Kettell
Sarah Kettell

More by Sarah Kettell

View profile
    • Like