Back to Delorean (v2.1)

Back to Delorean (v2.1) iso 8bit pixel pixelart fanrat fanart 8-bit shot
A new version of the old pic. The car is fully redone according to it's real proportions. The background and the frame are added to make logic series with two previous entries. Several minor changes are added to Doc's and Marty's appearance. Comments and critics are welcome.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
