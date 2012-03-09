Drew Geraets

Submission Reader Alerts

Drew Geraets
Drew Geraets
Hire Me
  • Save
Submission Reader Alerts alerts alert data ui
Download color palette

Some alert styles for the new "Submission Reader" in the Public Insight Network source database app. Names and info are fictitious.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Drew Geraets
Drew Geraets
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Drew Geraets

View profile
    • Like