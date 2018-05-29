Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thomas Gatewood
Blend

Building toward a frictionless, compliant future- Blog Image

Thomas Gatewood
Blend
Thomas Gatewood for Blend
Building toward a frictionless, compliant future- Blog Image labyrinth maze art vector marketing illustration graphic gradient flat communication brand blog
Building toward a frictionless, compliant future- Blog Image labyrinth maze art vector marketing illustration graphic gradient flat communication brand blog
  1. blog_0524.png
  2. compliant_future.png

Happy Tuesday, folks! Here's an illustration I put together for a blog post last week-

This is an example of a piece that got done way sooner than I thought it would. I can chalk that up to proper communication and planning- but then I'm someone who benefits massively from kickoff & brainstorm meetings.

Anyway- Teamwork!

See the full article here:
https://blend.com/blog/news/disclosures/

Blend
Blend
We are stewards, advocates and champions of the Blend Brand.
