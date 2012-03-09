Sneha Pai

Medication and Equipment Icons

Sneha Pai
Sneha Pai
  • Save
Medication and Equipment Icons healthcare icon vector interface
Download color palette

Medication and Equipment Icon selection menu for a Bronchoscopy Simulator: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Real-Time-Fiber-Optic-Bronchoscopy-Simulator/3285796

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Sneha Pai
Sneha Pai

More by Sneha Pai

View profile
    • Like