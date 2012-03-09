Julia Back

Delícias do Délio

Working on an food shop/caffe identity. We usually say it is a place that sells real food. It has the name of the owner "Délio", who is a very fun and creative guy, and is also the heart and soul of the company.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
