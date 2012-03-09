STRONGHOLD

Stronghold Branding:
About: A fun play on a print media logo…the shark could also be used in a number of other ways also…Have fun!
Fonts: 1. (Bebas Neue): http://www.fontriver.com/font/bebas_neue/
All parts are vector format which makes them easy to edit, adjust and scale to any and all sized projects.

This file can be purchased here:

http://graphicriver.net/item/print-shark-logo/1241349?ref=getstronghold

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
