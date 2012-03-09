Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Spring

Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Hire Me
  • Save
Spring logotype typography wordmark season spring flower earth brown green line linear custom
Download color palette

Time to continue the Season Series! I know that I'm a couple of weeks early with this but I wanted to celebrate my 1st Dirbbble birthday with something nice. On 14th of March I'm also turning 34, damn, incredible how those seasons just fly by :)

89a2001b3775a0af03b23a90977949ed
Rebound of
Winter
By Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
Hire Me

More by Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

View profile
    • Like