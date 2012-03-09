STRONGHOLD

Surf Church Logo

STRONGHOLD
STRONGHOLD
  • Save
Surf Church Logo surf church surf church sermon bible dove bird waves
Download color palette

Stronghold Branding:
About: A fun and abstract logo that could fit many church or business ventures in the surfing or watersports arena…
Fonts: 1. (Eurostile Extended 2): http://www.eaglefonts.com/eurostiletregext-ttf-17406.htm 2. (Eurostile Bold): http://www.eaglefonts.com/eurostiletblaext-ttf-154800.htm
All parts are vector format which makes them easy to edit, adjust and scale to any and all sized projects.

This item is for sale:
http://graphicriver.net/item/surf-church-logo/1235650?ref=getstronghold

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
STRONGHOLD
STRONGHOLD

More by STRONGHOLD

View profile
    • Like