Ryan Rushing

&...I'm torn

Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
Hire Me
  • Save
&...I'm torn wedding invitation ampersand aphrodite slim pro arno pro
Download color palette

So, I need some help from the Dribbble community here.

I'm torn between having a darker more saturated background vs having a lighter background. I'm having some slight concerns about the typography (being to difficult to read) and I'm not sure how that white around the letters is going to look.

I love any feedback! Full-size here: Weddingness Invitation

This is a big file.

60758913b5743d23946294dd69e0a0b6
Rebound of
The ceremony
By Ryan Rushing
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Ryan Rushing
Ryan Rushing
Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.
Hire Me

More by Ryan Rushing

View profile
    • Like