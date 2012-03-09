STRONGHOLD

Turn Key Property Management

STRONGHOLD
STRONGHOLD
  • Save
Turn Key Property Management property management real estate home city house agent
Download color palette

Stronghold Branding:
About: A clean look that could be used in a number of ventures: + Property Management + Real Estate + Locksmith
Fonts: 1. (Media Gothic): http://www.eaglefonts.com/media-gothic-ttf-140118.htm
All parts are vector format which makes them easy to edit, adjust and scale to any and all sized projects.

This Item is available for purchase:

http://graphicriver.net/item/turn-key-management-logo/1218094?ref=getstronghold

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
STRONGHOLD
STRONGHOLD

More by STRONGHOLD

View profile
    • Like