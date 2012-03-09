Joel Barbour

1986

1986 motion graphics video vintage 1986 after effects fyf bmx mj
Trying some old school looking motion graphics stuff with AE. Screenshot of one of the frames of animation.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
