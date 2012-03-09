David Leggett

Target Zero Drops

Part of a campaign I'm planning at Python Safety. Printing large vinyl banners, magnetic posters, retractable banners, and other media.

In 2010, there were 138,530 OSHA recorded drops (ie: workers dropping a tool from elevation at their worksite). Our target is zero drops.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
