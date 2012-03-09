João Pires

Cinema Paradiso

This is one of my favorite films of all time and i always wanted to dribbble something related to it. This was purely done for fun. This logo appears on the title sequence and it clearly represents something nostalgic. I wish you all a nice weekend!

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
