Justin McDowell

Shopping Cart Realignment, 2nd Pass

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell
  • Save
Shopping Cart Realignment, 2nd Pass redesign realignment shopping cart tables typography
Download color palette

Made another round of changes to this shopping cart page, mostly in an effort to get the subtotal and unit prices to align correctly and intuitively.

E3a0955fd6fa73a3a6ed7445d1db8760
Rebound of
Shopping Cart Realignment, 1st Pass
By Justin McDowell
View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell

More by Justin McDowell

View profile
    • Like