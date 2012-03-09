Brandon Oxendine

Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning

Working on a friend's album cover for his first release. His project is called Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning, and the album is tentatively called Slow Cloud.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
