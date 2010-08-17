Dave McNally

Folio Icons

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
Folio Icons icons simple portfolio folder picture paintbrush paint
Download color palette

I needed a break from some other work so got the pen tool out and threw these together quickly to find a portfolio icon replacement.

9c01d6032e9739156b878114bfdf51f2
Rebound of
Enliven Nav V2
By Dave McNally
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like