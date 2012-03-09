Jovan Petrić

Gambling

Jovan Petrić
Jovan Petrić
  • Save
Gambling card gamecards game roulette black white red circle gambling design logo year 52 shape week clock time poker circular
Download color palette

Week 10. I want to keep it simple as much as possible. The symbolism is clear. The perception of time simply gets lost when you're gambling! Time just flies by. 6 hands on clock, really tight timeline (shown symbolically with the red color) all rounded in a big circle shape. Roulette circle shape.

Jovan Petrić
Jovan Petrić

More by Jovan Petrić

View profile
    • Like