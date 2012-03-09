Tad Dobbs

Scientific Notation WIP 2

Scientific Notation WIP 2 logo design logo writing copywriter flask feather inkwell pharmaceuticals medical science black
Unused logo for scientific notation, a company specializing in writing for the science, medical and pharmaceutical markets. The type is tweaked to reference the shape of scientific glassware.

