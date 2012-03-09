Jonathan Adam Smith

SXSW Banners

sxsw
Just finished printing these guys this morning. They're being used for a sxsw party to promote the agency. Pretty happy with them but wish I had more than a day to make em. 4' x 7.5' - on canvas

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
