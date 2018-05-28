Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip

Portfolio UI Vol II

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip
Ishtiaq Khan Parag for unflip
Hire Us
  • Save
Portfolio UI Vol II personal portfolio ui resume cv hiring template app landing hire
Portfolio UI Vol II personal portfolio ui resume cv hiring template app landing hire
Download color palette
  1. teamuinugget_mockup_3.jpg
  2. teamuinugget_shot_2.jpg

Portfolio UI Vol II

----------------------------------------------------------------
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Team uinugget thumb
Rebound of
Portfolio UI
By Ishtiaq Khan Parag
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2018
unflip
unflip
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
Hire Us

More by unflip

View profile
    • Like