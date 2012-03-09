Sam Valentino

WIP - the Gingerbread Thark

WIP - the Gingerbread Thark illustrator wip tharks barsoom
A work-in-progess, but wanted to get it out since "John Carter" releases today. For the full picture (a view of the complete arsenal of kitchen utensils) go to http://art-sam-ples.blogspot.com/2012/03/work-in-progress-gingerbread-thark.html

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
