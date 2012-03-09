Corey Haggard

Modal

Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard
  • Save
Modal ui user-interface design clean app modal
Download color palette

The modal dialog box within the socialvolt web app, I am working on.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Corey Haggard
Corey Haggard

More by Corey Haggard

View profile
    • Like