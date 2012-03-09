Andrew Lockhart

Brim Concept #2

Draft of hand drawn logo for local yogurt + coffee bar.

Client changed his mind on the name so this logo was scrapped.

Rebound of
Brim Logo Concept #1
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
