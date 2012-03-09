OH no Type Co.

55 Hi's Script

55 Hi's Script script lettering
Had the pleasure of working for Ross at 55 Hi's on this script. Ross splurged on the emboss, which is one of the coolest things I've ever seen. Thanks for the photo Ross!

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
