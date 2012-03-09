55 Hi's Script

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Had the pleasure of working for Ross at 55 Hi's on this script. Ross splurged on the emboss, which is one of the coolest things I've ever seen. Thanks for the photo Ross!