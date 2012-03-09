Shane Helm

SeenTh.at SXSW

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Hire Me
  • Save
SeenTh.at SXSW network sharing social actors movies interface blue results search seenthat sxsw 2012
Download color palette

"The founders of SeenTh.at embark on a 1000 mile race to Austin"

If you would like to meet at SXSW between Saturday–Tuesday, we can be reached at contact@seenth.at

We look forward to sharing our vision and spreading the word about SeenTh.at

Shane Helm
Shane Helm
Product Designer for Unfold 🍉
Hire Me

More by Shane Helm

View profile
    • Like