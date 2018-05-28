Igor Plac
Flower Care App

Igor Plac
Igor Plac for PROTOTYP
Flower Care App interface ui flowers app design
Here's a quick one - interface for a flower care app which informs the user about basic stats received through plant monitoring sensor.

Posted on May 28, 2018
