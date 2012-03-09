Refresh Munich circle

Dana Nedamaldeen

I played a bit with the Refresh Munich logo and made a kind of preloader - animation in css.

Loader animation: http://www.graphica-design.eu/exchange/cssrotation/index.html

Website: http://www.refreshmunich.com

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
