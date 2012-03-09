RaiseNoChicken

Grandpa Timemachine

Grandpa Timemachine illustration poster design
So, once upon a time all I wanted was to design and print show posters. Unfortunately, no one would pay me to do this. As I was just about to give up this dream the suggestion was made that I design posters for bands that don't really exist and print posters anyways. This changed my life, and as a tribute to the idea and the person who gave it to me, behold GRANDPA TIME MACHINE (which doesn't yet exist but someday might).

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
