Dana Nedamaldeen

Refresh Munich Icons

Dana Nedamaldeen
Dana Nedamaldeen
  • Save
Refresh Munich Icons ui button loader webdesign pattern refresh app
Download color palette

Refresh Munich icon variations (Plain & 3D)

Young community of designers and developers coming together to learn the best of both worlds. Interested in solving aesthetic and logic problems we bundle ideas and refresh our thinking . You should join us! ;)

Website: http://refreshmunich.com/
Twitter: @refreshmunich

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Dana Nedamaldeen
Dana Nedamaldeen

More by Dana Nedamaldeen

View profile
    • Like