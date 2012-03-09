Vlad Shapochnikov

I Love Chipotle iOS Main Nav

Vlad Shapochnikov
Vlad Shapochnikov
  • Save
I Love Chipotle iOS Main Nav iu ux icons texture
Download color palette

Main navigation for the "I Love Chipotle" app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Vlad Shapochnikov
Vlad Shapochnikov

More by Vlad Shapochnikov

View profile
    • Like