Refresh Munich Logo

The official Refresh Munich Logo.

Young community of designers and developers coming together to learn the best of both worlds. Interested in solving aesthetic and logic problems we bundle ideas and refresh our thinking . You should join us! ;)

Website: http://refreshmunich.com/
Twitter: @refreshmunich

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
