VM Vintage Gadget

Finishing up some Dieter Rams inspired Illustrator graphic styles for the Vintage Vector Mill crate. I will launch the crate first thing Monday morning!

I don't talk too much about inspiration and process, but I was also really inspired by Music For Dieter Rams by Jon Brooks. Brooks approached the album by only using samples from the Braun AB-30 Alarm Clock. Worth checking out!

