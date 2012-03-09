Ben Reffie

Dribbble 68

Dribbble 68 vector illustration cartoon keith haring brewery
The Brewery that I'm co-founder of is giving out custom snowboards and skate decks as rewards for kickstarter. I went with a Keith Haring style since he's been a major inspiration of mine and he's from my home town, Kutztown. Also the brewery is all about being a part of the community and promoting local businesses, so it seems like a good fit.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
