Markdown Editor

Markdown Editor
Yet another Markdown editor.
I think there is always something missing from all the current Markdown editors so I decided to design my own, and maybe develop it if I get the chance.

Special thanks to Dustin Curtis for his Markdown badge and Sven Read for his custom desktop app mockup!

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
