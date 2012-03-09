Alexis Gaillard

Michel Velay website.

Michel Velay website. web website ui ux design car
I'm currently working on a retrospective website for an ex Renault's designer. Vintage cars, and colorful contrasts.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
