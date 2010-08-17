Jonathan Mazaltov

Just some simple download buttons inspired by people like http://richd.com/, also just some fun practice for myself. Also, I haven't exactly decided if I should release them or maybe touch them up some more. Critique, and suggestions for other icons are welcome.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
