Marcelo Gallegos

Lucky Piranha Plant

Marcelo Gallegos
Marcelo Gallegos
  • Save
Lucky Piranha Plant illustration watercolor digital piranha plant mario nintendo nes
Download color palette

My second illustration for St. Patrick's Day, the Four Leafed Piranha Plant. Prints available on Etsy: http://www.etsy.com/listing/94760731/st-patricks-day-card-lucky-piranha-plant

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Marcelo Gallegos
Marcelo Gallegos

More by Marcelo Gallegos

View profile
    • Like