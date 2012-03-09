Andrew Lockhart

F11 Dribble

Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart
  • Save
F11 Dribble app f11 icon photo print
Download color palette

Revised version. Went with more of a photo album feel.

Feedback is appreciated as I am still very new to making icons!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Andrew Lockhart
Andrew Lockhart

More by Andrew Lockhart

View profile
    • Like