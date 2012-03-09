Mark Kyle

Encompass Brochure

Mark Kyle
Mark Kyle
  • Save
Encompass Brochure brochure
Download color palette

Encompass print/iPad brochure. There are 6 panels in the piece, here you see 1.5 of them. When printed you align the numbers on the edge to build a bigger perspective.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Mark Kyle
Mark Kyle

More by Mark Kyle

View profile
    • Like