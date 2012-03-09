Elmar Haneveld

Peace Dove Logo

Elmar Haneveld
Elmar Haneveld
  • Save
Peace Dove Logo logo peace dove pigeon round circle
Download color palette

A redesign of an old logo for a church. Turned the complex old version into this and the client loved it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Elmar Haneveld
Elmar Haneveld

More by Elmar Haneveld

View profile
    • Like