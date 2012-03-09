Courtny Cotten

FORUM Credit Union - Launched!

Software Engineering Professionals teamed up with FORUM Credit Union to launch their new online banking platform on the web and mobile devices. You can read a little about that here. It was my first project from start to finish at SEP and facilitated a lot of growth professionally for me. I also got schooled in how different a traditional bank is from a credit union.

If you're an Indiana resident, go check out all that FORUM has to offer! Learn More

We're proud to say that the launch has been a huge success and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive :D

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
