FORUM Credit Union - Launched!

Software Engineering Professionals teamed up with FORUM Credit Union to launch their new online banking platform on the web and mobile devices. You can read a little about that here. It was my first project from start to finish at SEP and facilitated a lot of growth professionally for me. I also got schooled in how different a traditional bank is from a credit union.

We're proud to say that the launch has been a huge success and feedback has been overwhelmingly positive :D