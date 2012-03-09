Chance Monnette

Glissade HD

It's here. Glissade HD for iOS 5.0+.
I emailed Christian a while back and he gave me permission to release this so here it is.

Of course all of the credit goes to Christian for this beautiful Lockscreen.

If you find any bugs or anything just let me know and I'll do my best to sort things out.

Download: http://u.n3w.bz/Yhfg

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
