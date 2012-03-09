Resolution Independent UI Set (Beta)

Wanted a basic UI set for me that I can use cross my various plattforms & resolutions for fast prototyping. But everything I made based mostly on images & pixel. And nobody else had made something similar as far as I could see. So I made it myself.

So far I had to make one small compromise & make the noise via an image encoded as Data URI. For the icons I used the Awesome Font (http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/) and included it (without needing Bootstrap) for easy resue. Everything else (Gradients, Borders, Shadows) is with CSS and the worked out for Resolution Independence.

I will keep on adding objects & refining stuff (Beta!), especially in the light of the new iPad.

It's on Github, so feel free to use it yourself, make it better, whatever: https://github.com/starburst1977/Resolution-Independet-UI-Set