Resolution Independent UI Set (Beta)

🎟 Ever wanted to create your own font? Sign up to our live & interactive workshop with Dribbble’s co-founder Dan Cederholm on December 15 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted a basic UI set for me that I can use cross my various plattforms & resolutions for fast prototyping. But everything I made based mostly on images & pixel. And nobody else had made something similar as far as I could see. So I made it myself.
So far I had to make one small compromise & make the noise via an image encoded as Data URI. For the icons I used the Awesome Font (http://fortawesome.github.com/Font-Awesome/) and included it (without needing Bootstrap) for easy resue. Everything else (Gradients, Borders, Shadows) is with CSS and the worked out for Resolution Independence.
I will keep on adding objects & refining stuff (Beta!), especially in the light of the new iPad.
It's on Github, so feel free to use it yourself, make it better, whatever: https://github.com/starburst1977/Resolution-Independet-UI-Set